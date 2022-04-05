Applications are invited for various contractual medical positions in Rangiya Division of North East Frontier (NF) Railway.

The Office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, Rangiya, Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Duties Medical Officers (GDMO).

Name of post : GDMO (CMP)

No. of posts : 2

Hospital wise vacancies :

New Bongaigaon Hospital : 1

SBE Health Unit : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Qualification : The candidate should possess MBBS degree and be registered with Indian Medical Council.

Age Limit : A candidate should not exceed 60 years of age as on 01.04.2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 12, 2022 at 10 AM in the Office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, Rangiya, Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, Rangiya- 781365

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with copies of all certificates / testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

