Assam Career Apply for 20 vacancies under APSC

Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam and Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer). Both these positions are under Home and Political Department, Assam.

Name of post : Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam under Home and Political Department

No. of posts : 9 [ Open Category : 3, OBC / MOBC : 3, STP : 1, STH : 1, EWS : 1]

Scale of pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Educational Qualification : Minimum Educational Qualification is B.Sc. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution

Age : The candidates should not be more than 24 years of age and not less than 20 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 29 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 27 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018

Medical Standards :

(a) General : Candidates must not have knocked knee, flat foot, squint eyes and should posses high colour vision and they should not be colour blind. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. They must be in good mental and bodily health. They must free from any physical deformities and free from diseases such as diabetes, hernia, piles, respiratory diseases or any other ailment that is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties.

(b) Eye Sight : The distant vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal.

Name of post : Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer) under Home and Political Department

No. of posts : 11 [ Open Category : 5, OBC / MOBC : 3, SC : 1, STP : 1, EWS : 1]

Scale of pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Educational Qualification : Minimum Educational Qualification is B.Sc. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution

Age : The candidates should not be more than 24 years of age and not less than 20 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

Medical Standards :

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from April 12, 2022 to May 12, 2022.

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2