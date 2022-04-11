Assam Career Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for various technical and non-technical posts in Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat.

Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technician (Maintenance) and Multi Tasking Staff.

Name of post : Technician (Maintenance)- Plumber

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-2, Rs. 19900-63200/-

Essential Qualification : Matriculation from a recognised Board with ITI certificate in relevant trade or certificate course from Govt. recognized institute

Age Limit : Not below 18 years or exceeding 30 years. There will be no age limit for ICFRE employees. Age relaxation as per Govt. norms as amended from time to time, shall be allowed to Ex-Servicemen, Widow, PWD etc. candidates.

Selection Procedure : Written Test + Trade Test

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-1, Rs. 18000-56900/-

Essential Qualification :

i) 10th class passed from a recognized Board / School

ii) 3 years or more experience in relevant trade

Age Limit : Not below 18 years or exceeding 27 years. Age relaxation up to 5 years will be allowed for departmental candidates. Relaxable for Government Servants in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Government of India from time to time

Selection Procedure : Written Test

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill all requirements and are willing to serve anywhere in India may apply to the Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785001, Assam along with self-attested copies of :

i) Certificate of proof of age

ii) Certificates / Marksheets of educational qualification

iii) Certificate in support of claim of age relaxation / fee concession, as applicable

The envelope containing the application should be marked as “Application for the post of ………………(with post code)”

Last date for receipt of application is May 9, 2022

Application Fees : Non-refundable amount of Rs. 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred only) is to be deposited to this office Savings Bank Account No. 393102010003153 (IFSC Code: UBIN0539317) with Union Bank of India, Jorhat Branch in favour of Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat and proof of payment/deposit of application fee is to be attached with the application form. Female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Relaxation in fees is not applicable to SC/ST/OBC candidates applying against unreserved posts.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here