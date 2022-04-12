Applications are invited for eight vacant posts of Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Executive (Economist), Advisor (Fraud Risk) and Manager (Performance Planning & Review).

Name of post : Senior Executive (Economist)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : A Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade.

OR

MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance with minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute.

Experience : Should have at least 3 years of post-qualification work

experience in the relevant field research and analytics

Name of post : Advisor (Fraud Risk)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Minimum :- Graduation

Basic:- The candidate should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police at the time of retirement and should have worked in / handled Vigilance / Economic Offences / Cyber Crime Departments

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in conduct of investigation / supervision in criminal / financial offences.

Name of post : Manager (Performance Planning & Review)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) B.Com./B.E./B.Tech., and

ii) PG in Management / MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course. (Institutions recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC). Specialisation in Finance will be preferred

Experience :

i) Minimum 4 years’ post qualification work experience in data management and reporting in a corporate finance/ financial planning and analysis team.

ii) Experience in analysing financial statements and ratios used in banking, preparing financial models & presentations and familiarity to various RBI and SEBI guidelines will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers up to April 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

