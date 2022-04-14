Applications are invited for the post of Principal in Kanya Mahavidyalaya Guwahati.

Kanya Mahavidyalaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution’s concerned with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor/Professor with a total service/experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in universities/Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education.

4. A Minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-1 for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals. (Must attach self- attested valid supporting documents)

6. A minimum of 110 research scores as per Appendix-ll at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated : 18.07.2018).

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Differently abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the

categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit : Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is of 55 years as on 01.01.2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam with complete Bio-data including contact number, valid E-mail ID and all supporting testimonials from HSLC (10th standard exam) onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Geetanagar,

Guwahati-21, Assam payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Mother Teresa Road, Geetanagar, Baikunthapur, Bye Lane-1, Guwahati-21, Kamrup(M), Assam, PIN- 781021 within April 27, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

