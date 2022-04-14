Assam Career

Applications are invited for the post of Principal in Kanya Mahavidyalaya Guwahati.

Kanya Mahavidyalaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution’s concerned with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor/Professor with a total service/experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in universities/Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education.

4. A Minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-1 for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals. (Must attach self- attested valid supporting documents)

6. A minimum of 110 research scores as per Appendix-ll at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated : 18.07.2018).

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Differently abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the
categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit : Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is of 55 years as on 01.01.2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam with complete Bio-data including contact number, valid E-mail ID and all supporting testimonials from HSLC (10th standard exam) onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Geetanagar,
Guwahati-21, Assam payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Mother Teresa Road, Geetanagar, Baikunthapur, Bye Lane-1, Guwahati-21, Kamrup(M), Assam, PIN- 781021 within April 27, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

