Applications are invited for various project based positions in the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Understanding the mechanisms…major tea pests

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Microbiology with minimum 60% marks

Desirable: Candidate having knowledge in Biotechnology/Microbiology is desirable

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000.00 only plus HRA as admissible per month.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is maximum 30 years at the time of application.

Relaxation as per GoI rules.

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : ST/SC community development programme in IASST

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Science

Desirable:

1. Experience of working in a laboratory and

2. Candidates from ST communities will be preferred.

Fellowship : Rs 18000 + 16% HRA per month

Age Limit : As per government guidelines

How to apply :

For the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), candidates can apply online through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ up to May 6, 2022

For the post of Field Worker, candidates can apply online through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ up to May 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

