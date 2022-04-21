Assam Career Golaghat Judiciary Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Golaghat Judiciary.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Peon and Driver.

Name of post : Office Peon (Fixed pay)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Qualification is Class VIII Pass; and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to

apply for the said posts

Name of post : Driver (Fixed pay)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Qualification is Class VIII Pass having a vaild driving license

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Selection Procedure :

Office Peon : Oral Interview

Driver : Driving Test & Oral Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with all testimonials to “The District & sessions Judge, Golaghat-785621, Assam”. The last date for submission of application is May 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here