Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Staff (Field Worker / Helper) for the project entitled “Molecular systematics of Wild Edible Macrofungi of Eastern lndia and exploration of their nutritional prospects as nutraceuticals”.

Name of post : Research Staff (Field Worker / Helper)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Executive and Assistant vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Qualification :

Essential : B.Sc. in Botany / Life Science 

Desirable : Experience in Field work and Macrofungal identification

How to apply : Applicants should email the scanned copy of all the testimonials/ academic documents (from 10th level to B.Sc.) in a zip file and a CV in pdf format to the principal investigator, Dr. Arun Kumar Dutta at arun_botany@gauhati.ac.in  with the subject headline, “Application for the
post of Research Stoff (Field Worker/ Helper)” within April 30, 2022Detailed Advertisement :Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com