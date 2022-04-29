Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in the ‘Centre of Excellence’ research project funded by Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India entitled “Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation for a Climate Resilient North East India” under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) and under the Principal Investigator Dr. Ashalata Devi, Department of Environmental Science.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Candidates should have Ph.D. in Agriculture/Environmental Science/Applied Biological Science.

Fellowship: Rs. 47,000 (Rupees forty seven thousand) only per month plus 8% HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Age limit: Age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years as on the date of interview. The upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 13, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University, Tezpur-784028.

How to apply : Candidates who are motivated and willing to undertake field and laboratory work, may send their latest Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with the Annexure I through e-mail to tuenv.dst.coe@gmail.com by May 12, 2022 and/or may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, Annexure-I, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), No Objection Certificate (if applicable) experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE (if any), copy of publication (if any), two passport size photographs and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

