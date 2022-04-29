Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited.

The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 100 vacant posts of Assistants.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 100

Pay : Rs.18730/- to Rs. 68040/- + GP: Rs. 4400/- + other admissible allowances

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks and good knowledge of computer.

Experience : Candidates having experience of working in a State Co-operative Bank for 3 (three) years or more in similar rank will be accorded 10 marks as preference in the selection process.

Age Limit : 21-34 years

Selection Procedure : Selection process will comprise of written examination and personal interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apexbankassam.com/ or https://recruitment.apexbankassam.com on or before 12 AM of May 13, 2022

Application Fees : Rs. 550/- (Rupees five hundred fifty) only to be paid online.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

