Applications are invited for various project based positions in Bodoland University Kokrajhar.

Bodoland University Kokrajhar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate, Project Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Technical Assistant, Field Assistant under the project ‘Biotech Kisan Hub.’

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a. Master’s degree in Natural Agricultural Sciences/MVSc or bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognised University or equivalent.

b. Minimum of three years of experience in mushroom cultivation training, spawn production, mushroom value addition and mushroom related activities in Government funded projects/ organisation.

Remuneration: Rs. 31000/- + 10% HRA per month

Job description: Field training & laboratory ground work in connection with spawn/lab. /Culture maintenance/ cultivation/ conducting mushroom training, value addition of food products etc with frequent travelling and monitoring of farmers unit at village level

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant/Project Assistant/Technical Assistant/Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a. BSc / 3 years Diploma in Engineering and Technology

b. Minimum of one year experience in mushroom cultivation training, spawn production and mushroom related activities in Government funded projects / organization

Remuneration: Rs. 20000/- + 10% HRA per month

Job description: Field training, maintenance of culture, spawn production and other laboratory works including washroom and surrounding so as to maintain lab hygiene/ washing of lab articles on requirement.

Age limit: Age must be minimum of 18 years and should not exceed 50 years on 01.01.2022

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held at 3 PM on May 10, 2022

How to apply : Candidates should send their applications with Biodata or CV via post, offline or email to The Principal Investigator, Technology Incubation Centre, Bodoland University, 783370 at sandeep_dna2003@yahoo.co.in

Clearly to be written on the envelope or Email (in the subject column)

A) Application for the post of Project Associate 1 at Biotech Kisan Hub OR

B) Application for the Post of Laboratory Assistant/Project Assistant/Technical Assistant/Field Assistant at Biotech Kisan Hub

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 5 PM of May 9, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

