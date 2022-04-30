Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Balmer Lawrie.
Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Officer (Travel) in Nazira.
Name of post : Junior Officer (Travel)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3)
Minimum Relevant Experience (in years) : Freshers can apply
Preferred Experience : Candidates with prior experience in domestic / international ticketing shall be preferred.
Age Limit : Maximum 30 years
Job Location : Nazira (Assam)
Job Roles : The incumbent will be responsible for the following: – Providing support in carrying out day to day travel operations including
a. Itinerary preparation
b. Fare construction
c. Making reservations
d. Issuance/delivery of tickets to the clients
e. Generation/submission of bills to the clients
f. Provide fault-free services to the customers
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening till 2359 hours on 10th May, 2022
