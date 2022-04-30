Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Balmer Lawrie.

Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Officer (Travel) in Nazira.

Name of post : Junior Officer (Travel)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3)

Minimum Relevant Experience (in years) : Freshers can apply

Preferred Experience : Candidates with prior experience in domestic / international ticketing shall be preferred.

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Job Location : Nazira (Assam)

Job Roles : The incumbent will be responsible for the following: – Providing support in carrying out day to day travel operations including

a. Itinerary preparation

b. Fare construction

c. Making reservations

d. Issuance/delivery of tickets to the clients

e. Generation/submission of bills to the clients

f. Provide fault-free services to the customers

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening till 2359 hours on 10th May, 2022

