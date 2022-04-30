Assam Career

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Balmer Lawrie.

Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Officer (Travel) in Nazira.

Name of post : Junior Officer (Travel)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3)

Minimum Relevant Experience (in years) : Freshers can apply

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Principal vacancy in Army Public School Missamari

Preferred Experience : Candidates with prior experience in domestic / international ticketing shall be preferred.

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Job Location : Nazira (Assam)

Job Roles : The incumbent will be responsible for the following: – Providing support in carrying out day to day travel operations including

a. Itinerary preparation

b. Fare construction

c. Making reservations

d. Issuance/delivery of tickets to the clients

e. Generation/submission of bills to the clients

f. Provide fault-free services to the customers

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening  till 2359 hours on 10th May, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com