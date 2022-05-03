Applications are invited for various accounting positions on contractual basis in State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam.
State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant and Accounts Assistant on contract basis.
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : B.Com from a recognised university with
sound knowledge of Accounting software. The candidate should possess minimum 5 years of working experience in reputed organisation / Organisations.
Age Limit : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on
01-01-2022
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 11, 2022 at 10 AM in State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam, G.S Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22
Name of post : Accounts Assistant
No. of posts : 3
Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : B.Com from a recognised university and
with knowledge of Accounting software
Age Limit : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01-01-2022
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 11, 2022 at 2 PM in State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam, G.S Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22
How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the qualifications & experience are required to appear before the selection committee with original copy of testimonials in support of qualifications & experience as per the interview schedule above.
The interested candidates are required to submit their CV as per the format attached.
Testimonials required to be submitted: Copy of
1) HSLC Admit card or Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth.
2) Class X certificate& marksheet.
3) Class Xll certificate & marksheet.
4) Degree certificate& marksheet.
5) Certificate of diploma in computer application minimum of six(6) months.
6) Certificate in support of experience.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
