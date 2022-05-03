Applications are invited for various accounting positions on contractual basis in State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam.

State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant and Accounts Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : B.Com from a recognised university with

sound knowledge of Accounting software. The candidate should possess minimum 5 years of working experience in reputed organisation / Organisations.

Age Limit : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on

01-01-2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 11, 2022 at 10 AM in State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam, G.S Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : B.Com from a recognised university and

with knowledge of Accounting software

Age Limit : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01-01-2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 11, 2022 at 2 PM in State Institute Of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam, G.S Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the qualifications & experience are required to appear before the selection committee with original copy of testimonials in support of qualifications & experience as per the interview schedule above.

The interested candidates are required to submit their CV as per the format attached.

Testimonials required to be submitted: Copy of

1) HSLC Admit card or Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth.

2) Class X certificate& marksheet.

3) Class Xll certificate & marksheet.

4) Degree certificate& marksheet.

5) Certificate of diploma in computer application minimum of six(6) months.

6) Certificate in support of experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

