Applications are invited for various contractual project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Social Worker and Counsellor for Cipla Foundation supported project “Home Based Palliative Care Services.”

Name of post : Medical Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : Masters in Social Work

Desirable: Specialization in Medical & Psychiatric social work / experience in health related social work.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : Masters in Psychology / Social Work.

Desirable : Hospital Based clinical experience in counselling or experience in medical & psychiatric social work

Age Limit : Below 38 years

Selection Procedure : Candidates can report for the walk-in-interview on May 6, 2022 between 9 AM to 10 AM in the Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by passport size photographs, attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

