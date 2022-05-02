Applications are invited for various research based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Senior Research Fellow (SRF) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs.31,000/- + 16% HRA

Name of project : Exploiting the electron transfer parameters for the prediction of selectivities in Cytochrome P450 catalyzed biotransformations of industrial importance

Also Read: Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmacoinformatics, or in Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent or with minimum 60 % marks. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a Master’s degree.

Desirable: Experience in molecular modeling chemoinformatics and drug design software (proprietary/opensource), Amber, Gaussian 09/16, Openbabel, basic python/shell programming skills and exposure to GUI development. Good basic knowledge of medicinal chemistry, drug metabolism, and biochemistry principles, experience with different computer operating systems (e.g. Linux, and Windows), software installation, and troubleshooting. Good oral, written, communication and presentation skills. Ability to work independently and in a team of scholars as per project requirements

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 3 [Pharmacology: 2, Pharma Analysis: 1]

Fellowship : Rs.35,000/- + 18% HRA

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Principal vacancy in Army Public School Missamari

Name of project : Deciphering Pharmacodynamics of Ayurvedic formulations used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases by integrating reverse pharmacological approaches

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: M.Pharm. (Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Analysis)/ M.V.Sc.(Pharmacology)/ M.S.(Pharm.) (Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Analysis) or M.Sc.(Pharmacology) from a recognized university with two years of experience.

Desirable :

a) For Pharmacology Positions: Candidates should have experience in cell culture experiments, basic molecular techniques, and handling animal experiments and preference will be given to the candidate having experience in Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease models.

b) For Analysis Position: Candidates should have experience in handling HPLC and LCMS. Preference will be given to the candidate having experience in drug herbal interaction and metabolic studies.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply using the prescribed format only, available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) up to May 10, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Alo Read: Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancies in Assam University