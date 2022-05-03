Applications are invited for various teaching positions on contractual basis in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in English on contract basis in the Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA in English (minimum 55% marks) with NET / SET / SLET or PhD as per latest UGC norms

Specialization : Open

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with original certificates of qualification for verification. They will have to register their names as candidates by paying Rs. 500/- only before interview.

