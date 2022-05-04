Applications are invited for various project based positions at College of Fisheries Raha.

College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, Raha is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I under a network project on Mahseer entitled “Species and stock validation of Mahseer species of genus Tor & Neolissochilus from western and eastern Himalayan region of India for its propagation and conservation ” collaboratively implemented by DCFR-ICAR, Bhimtal and College of Fisheries, AAU, Raha at Department of Aquatic Environment Management.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Accountant and Administrative Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Educational Qualification : B.F.Sc or B.Sc. in Zoology (with special paper Fisheries). However, preference will be given to candidates with higher qualification. M.F.Sc. degree in Aquatic Environment Management/ Fisheries Resource Management/ Aquaculture/Fish Genetics & Biotechnology/ M.Sc. in Zoology with specialization in Fisheries or M.Sc. in Life Sciences/ Biotechnology.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years, Maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 18, 2022 from 11 AM onwards at College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, Raha, Nagaon-782103.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit soft copy of their complete CV in advance to the email id das.utpal101@gmail.com and bring hard copy of the same along with original and one set of self-attested copy of testimonials at the time of interview.

Candidates have to deposit an Demand Draft of Rs.50.00 (Rupees fifty only){Rs.25.00 (Rupees Twenty Five only) for SC/ST candidates} drawn in favour of the Director of Research (Vety.) payable at SBI, Khanapara at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Manager vacancies in NERAMAC