Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant cum Administrative Assistant in the project entitled “Developing a Management System, Designing and Establishing Office room meeting room, Events etc”

Name of post : Accountant cum Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce/Business administration with good academic record.

Desirable: Proficiency and working knowledge of Accounting software like Tally, MS Office (word, excel) etc. Candidate having experience of filling GST and Income Tax in Section 8 company/society will be preferred

Pay Scale (Rs.) : 25000-35000/- (Consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates must apply through a google form link given here : https://forms.gle/KdzF2ke1aW2LnEiG6

The last date for applying is May 9, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

