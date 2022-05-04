Applications are invited for various managerial positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager-HR on contract basis for its Head Office at Guwahati.

Name of post : Assistant Manager-HR

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Accountant and Administrative Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Qualification : MBA in HR / Post Graduate Diploma in HRM / Business Administration with an experience of minimum 5 years in recruitment, Performance Appraisal / Statutory Compliances and other related areas.

Age : Maximum 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 12, 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM in NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajbari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005

How to apply : Candidates should bring their original testimonials on the date of Interview. Eligible candidates can also mail their resumes to ao.neramac2021@gmail.com on or before May 12, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University