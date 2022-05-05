Applications are invited for various Grade-B and Grade-C positions in Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited.

Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager and Deputy General Manager.

Name of post : General Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Graduate with CAIIB / DBF / Diploma in Co-operative Business management or equivalent qualification or

(ii) Chartered / Cost Accountant or

(iii) Post graduate in any discipline.

Experience : 8 years work experience at the middle / senior level in the Banking sector. Senior / middle level for the purpose shall be taken as the third level (Scale/ Cadre) on wards i.e. excluding the 1st two levels (Scales / Cadre) in the officers cadre or as the highest two levels (scales / Cadre) below the level of CEO.

Scale of pay : Rs.44,510.00- Rs.96,770.00 + Grade pay Rs.11,900.00. Officials will also be eligible for DA, HRA. Medical Allowances etc. as admissible.

Maximum Age : 55 years

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Graduate with CAIIB / DBF / Diploma in Co-operative Business management or equivalent qualification or

(ii) Chartered / Cost Accountant or

(iii) Post graduate in any discipline.

Experience : 8 years work experience at the middle / senior level in the Banking sector. Senior / middle level for the purpose shall be taken as the third level (Scale/Cadre) on wards i.e. excluding the 1st two levels (Scales / Cadre) in the officers cadre or as the highest two levels (scales / Cadre) below the level of CEO.

Scale of pay : Rs.39,890.00- Rs.92,210.00 + Grade Pay: Rs.10,500.00. Officials will also be eligible for DA, HRA. Medical Allowance etc. as admissible.

Maximum Age : 50 years

Selection Procedure: The candidates will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria and will then be called for Personal Interview (PI)

How to apply : Candidates complying with the above criteria may apply by downloading the applicationform from the Bank’s website www.apexbankassam.com

The Application form needs to be filled up in capital letters and duly signed by the applicant.

2(two) copies of recent passport size photograph should be pasted on the application with signature across it.

Application forms accompanied by necessary enclosures have to be sent by Registered/Speed post / Hand Delivery only in a sealed envelope superscribed with “post applied for(Name of the post)” to the following address: The Managing Director The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. H.O., Panbazar, H.B. Road, Guwahati -781001, Kamrup(M) , Assam.

The Application must reach the office of the Managing Director of the Bank on or before 5.00pm, 25th May, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

