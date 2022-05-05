Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati.
Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Supervisor and Data Entry Operator in BIRAC Project.
Name of post : Supervisor & Data Entry Operator (BIRAC Project)
No. of posts : 2
Designation wise vacancies :
- Supervisor : 1
- Data Entry Operator : 1
Qualification : Graduate
Experience : 2 to 4 years experience preferably in medical sector
Salary : Rs. 25,000 Per Month (Supervisor), Rs. 18,000 Per Month (Data Entry Operator)
Age limit : Not above 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications to The Manager (HR) Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within May 7, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
