Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Supervisor and Data Entry Operator in BIRAC Project.

Name of post : Supervisor & Data Entry Operator (BIRAC Project)

No. of posts : 2

Designation wise vacancies :

Supervisor : 1

Data Entry Operator : 1

Qualification : Graduate

Experience : 2 to 4 years experience preferably in medical sector

Salary : Rs. 25,000 Per Month (Supervisor), Rs. 18,000 Per Month (Data Entry Operator)

Age limit : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications to The Manager (HR) Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within May 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

