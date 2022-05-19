Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions of Project Engineers.

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 36,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute approved by AICTE / UGC.

Experience : Minimum 5-8 years

Age : Below 50 years

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 27,500/- per month

Qualification : Graduate degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute approved by AICTE / UGC.

Experience : Minimum 2-3 years

Age : Below 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 27,500/- per month

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institute approved by AICTE / UGC.

Experience : Minimum 2-3 years

Age : Below 45 years

Name of post : Junior Project Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 21,100/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute approved by AICTE / UGC.

Experience : Minimum 2-3 years

Age : Below 40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 31, 2022 between 10 AM to 12 PM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.

How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photo copy of PANCARD. original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates at Conference Hall, Administrative Block (2nd Floor, OPD Building), Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

