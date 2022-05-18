Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under a DST- SERB funded project titled “Occurrence of pharmaceutical and personal care products and Associated Antibiotic Resistance in the Aquatic environment : A Correlation Perspective with urban Bionetwork” under POWER scheme at the Centre for Ecology, Environment and Sustainable Development.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Occurrence of pharmaceutical and personal care products and Associated Antibiotic Resistance in the Aquatic environment : A Correlation Perspective with urban Bionetwork

Remuneration:

i. As per SERB norms, with emoluments being Rs 31,000 + HRA p.m. for first two years, with annual performance review, and hiked to Rs 35,000 + HRA p.m. in the third year based on satisfactory performance (The relevant DST-SERB notification may be perused for further details and norms).

ii. For non NET/GATE candidate: As per guidelines stipulated by DST-SERB.

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. with minimum 60% marks in Environmental Science/ Chemical Science/ Biotechnology or allied subjects. NET/GATE qualified candidates will be given preference. Candidates having experience of Field sampling, GLC/ HPLC analysis, microbiological studies/ antibiotics, and manuscript writing will be preferred.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 13, 2022 at 11 AM in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off- campus, Tetelia Road, Behind Assam Science and Technology University, Jalukbari, Guwahati-781013.

How to apply : Candidates may submit an application along with up-to-date CV , soft copies of self-attested copies of certificates/ marksheet(s), NET/GATE certificate, Publications and testimonials by email at ritusmita100@gmail.com with the subject line marked as “JRF-SERB 2022” Last date of application is May 31, 2022.

