Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant cum Accountant.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant cum Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 28500-1350-42000 + HRA- 16% of Basic Pay

Qualification : B.Com + M.Com with 1 year relevant experience in accounts and purchase. Working knowledge of accounting software like Tally, Knowledge of Purchase and TDS. Candidate having experience of filling GST in Section 8 company.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for recruiting candidates for the above position at 4th floor, Research Building, IIT Guwahati. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email regarding the date and time of interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link https://forms.gle/iGHRSuBA7gDjnUc46 on or before May 23, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

