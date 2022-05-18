Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Professor-I.

Name of post : Associate Professor-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level -12 (Rs. 78800 – Rs. 209200)

Essential qualification: Master’s degree in Pharmacology with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer reviewed journals. Candidates should have done Ph.D. in Pharmacology.

Or

Master’s and Ph.D degree in any branch of Life Science with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer reviewed journals.

Experience: A minimum of 8 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/Foreign Institutions/ Universities of comparable standard. Evidence of leadership and proven record of having sponsored research projects, guiding PhD students, teamwork, and participation in professional societies activities.

Desirable: For candidates from Pharmacology background, having experience in laboratory animal handling and experience of working in GLP certified/compliant laboratory. For other candidates, having experience in any thrust areas of research being carried out in the Life Sciences Division of IASST

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ up to June 30, 2022.

Application Fees : A non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000/- for unreserved candidate; however, no fee will be required for reserved candidates. Mode of payment is only online transfer to the following bank account.

The payment receipt/proof of payment to be uploaded in the online application form.

Bank Details- Name of Account Holder: Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Bank Name: Bank of Baroda, Branch Name: Betkuchi, Account No: 63460100001536, ISFC: BARB0VJBETK , MICR Code: 781012015.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

