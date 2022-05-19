Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant in the DHR project “Human Resource Development for Health Research in Molecular Biology / Molecular Diagnostics” under the supervision of Dr. Subhash Medhi, P.1., Department of Bioengineering and Technology.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Human Resource Development for Health Research in Molecular Biology / Molecular Diagnostics

Eligibility Criteria : Higher Secondary Pass with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Desirable : Experience in Medical Laboratory Technology

Stipend : Rs. 10,000/- per month (fixed) [ The project involve extensive travelling]

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper to Dr. Subhash Medhi, P.I., Department of Bioengineering and Technology, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014 and by mail to: subhashmedhi@gauhati.ac.in within May 28, 2022 by 4 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

