Applications are invited for various technical positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam.
State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Electrician on contract basis.
Name of post : Electrician
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancies in Assam Agricultural University
Qualification & Experience : HSLC with Certificate of Electrician Trade [ 2 year duration] from ITI (recognized by NCVT). The candidate must have minimum three years of working experience in attending / trouble shooting in domestic electrical setup, operation and maintenance of electrical systems in Offices / Organizations.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 at 10 AM in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam, GS Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Front Office Coordinator vacancies in Gauhati High Court
How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the qualifications & experience are required to appear before the selection committee with original copy of testimonials in support of qualifications & experience as per the interview schedule above.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Directorate of Medical Education Recruitment 2022