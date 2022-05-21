Applications are invited for various technical positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Electrician on contract basis.

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : HSLC with Certificate of Electrician Trade [ 2 year duration] from ITI (recognized by NCVT). The candidate must have minimum three years of working experience in attending / trouble shooting in domestic electrical setup, operation and maintenance of electrical systems in Offices / Organizations.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 at 10 AM in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam, GS Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the qualifications & experience are required to appear before the selection committee with original copy of testimonials in support of qualifications & experience as per the interview schedule above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

