Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional under GoA funded project on “Characterization and mapping of Char areas of Assam using Geospatial Techniques for planning strategies of crop management and improving livelihood security.”

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Characterization and mapping of Char areas of Assam using Geospatial Techniques for planning strategies of crop management and improving livelihood security

Qualification :

a) Essential – Master degree in Agriculture preferably in Soil Science

b) Desirable –

Knowledge of Remote sensing and GIS

Knowledge of computer application

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (with relaxations as per existing rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Department of Soil Science, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualifications may report for interview on the scheduled time and date. The applicants are required to submit application on plain paper enclosing the bio-data mentioning qualification and experiences, along with self attested copies of Certificate/ Marksheet towards having passed M.Sc. (Agri) degree and one passport size photo. The original copies are also required to be produced at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

