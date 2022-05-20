Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mariani College Assam.

Mariani College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Library Assistant.

Name of posts :

Junior Assistant

Library Assistant

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Project Engineer vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

No. of posts :

Junior Assistant : 1

Library Assistant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Government OM. No. DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated 09.02.2019.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of Application along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft (Non-Refundable) of Rs. 500/- for OBC /MOBC and Rs. 250/- for SC / ST category candidates in favour of Principal, Mariani College payable at SBI, Dhodarali Branch (IFSC-SBIN0007427). The applications must reach the Principal, Mariani College, PO : Mariani, Jorhat, Assam, PIN-785634 within June 3, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati