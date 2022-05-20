Applications are invited for the post of Front Office Coordinator purely on contractual basis in the Office of the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee (Principal Seat), Guwahati.

The Office of the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee (Principal Seat), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Front Office Coordinator purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Front Office Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BA / BSc / BCom or equivalent examinations along with a six months diploma / certificate course in computers with proficiency in MS Office, Internet and Email.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age : Minimum-18 years, Maximum-38 years as on the date of receipt of application.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 4, 2022 in the premise of Gauhati High Court (Old Building), Guwahati-781001

How to apply : Candidates need to submit the filled in application form along with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all relevant educational testimonials and age proof on the day of interview.

