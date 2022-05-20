Applications are invited for various project based positions in Directorate of Medical Education Assam.

The Directorate of Medical Education Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under JICA funded “Assam Health System Strengthening Project.” The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under JICA funded “Assam Health System Strengthening Project” at Directorate of Medical Education, Assam will be headed by the Director or his representative not below the rank of Deputy DME. The main responsibilities of the PIU is the development of implementation and annual plans for the project, the management and monitoring of progress, the annual evaluation of the achievement based on the plan and reporting to PMU on quarterly basis. The PIU will also be responsible to collaboration across tertiary, secondary and primary level’s medical institutions in order to establish the Universal Health Care (UHC) model, which is the goal of the project.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancies in Assam Agricultural University

Name of post : Project Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: The PMS should possess at least a Post Graduate degree/Diploma/Executive (MBA) Business Administration or Engineering Degree in any field from recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience: The PMS must have at least seven (7) years (from the date passing his/her required educational qualification) hand on experience in project management activities in any World Bank Project or public/ private sector organization or The PMS must have at least ten(10) years (from the date passing his/her required educational qualification) hand on experience in project management activities in any World Bank Project or public/ private sector organization for graduate Engineering degree.

Remuneration : Rs. 60,000- 90,000 per month

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st January, 2022

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: The PE should possess at least Engineering degree in any field from recognized University/Institution.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Project Engineer vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Working Experience: The PE must have at least Five (5) years (from the date passing his/her required educational qualification) hand on experience in Construction activities in any World Bank Project or public/ private sector organization.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000- 50,000 per month

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January, 2022

Name of post : Project MIS Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: The PIMSS should possess at least MCA/ (B.E./B. Tech with DCA) from recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience: The PMISS must have at least Five (5) years (from the date of passing his/her required educational qualification) hand on experience in project MIS& Finance activities in any World Bank Project or public/ private sector organization.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000- 50,000 per month

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed Application Format (Annexure-1) along with self-attested copies of testimonials relating to educational qualification, experience, etc. Candidates applying for multiple positions will have to submit separate application forms against each post. The application should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly mentioning the post applied for at the top and addressed to – The Director, Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, Sixmile, Guwahati- 781022. The last date of submission of application is May 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Administrative Assistant & Accountant vacancies in IIT Guwahati