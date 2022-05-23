Applications are invited for various teaching and research positions in Sibsagar Commerce College Assam.

Sibsagar Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Librarian and Research Assistant.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Com with specialization in Management (as per latest UGC norms)

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with B. Lib degree & Diploma / Certificate in Computer & Working Knowledge of Assamese & English Typing in words and Simple Excel.

Name of post : Research Assistant (for ICSSR Sponsored Major Research Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Commerce / Economics / Statistics with 55% marks. PhD is desirable.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website) along with supporting documents to the Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar (Assam) within June 11, 2022. The applications must be accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- for Asst. Professor, / Rs.800/- for Asst. Librarian, / no amount is required for Research Assistant, drawn in favour of Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar, payable at Sivasagar.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

