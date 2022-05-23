Applications are invited for various administrative positions in GBC Holdings Guwahati.

GBC Holdings Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Male)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate should have a graduation degree in any discipline. Only male candidates are eligible to apply.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should be 10+2 passed and must possess adequate knowledge of MS Office. Only female candidates are eligible to apply.

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes to gbcholdings@gmail.com

