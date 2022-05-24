Applications are invited for various administrative positions under the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Goalpara.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant posts of Block Level Facilitator under Rongjuli Dev. Block, Balijana Dev. Block and Jaleswar Dev. Block.

Name of post : Block Level Facilitator

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Any Graduate with minimum two years of experience of working in Social Sector. Candidate having Degree in Social Work will be given preference.

Additional Criteria : A permanent resident of Assam residing in the particular MCB.

Remuneration : Monthly salary of Rs. 13,000/- per month and a maximum of Rs. 3000/- per month for TA / DA / other expenses.

Age : Minimum 23 years and maximum 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 26, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Goalpara.

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with an application form along with original and self-attested copies of requisite testimonials and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

