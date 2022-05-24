Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Mechanical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Fluids and Thermal Engineering / Machine Design / Production / Manufacturing Engineering

Essential Qualification : M.E. / M. Tech in Mechanical Engineering with first class or equivalent either in B.E./B.Tech. or M.E./M.Tech. Candidates having specializations in Mechanical Engineering will only be considered. Candidates at final stage of PhD thesis submission or with the PhD degree will be preferred.

Emoluments : Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1.500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure : Eligible candidates so registered shall appear before the concerned Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET as per the above schedule. The link for the GOOGLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview. The interview is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2022 at 10 AM.

How to apply : Candidates are to register their names for the interview along with detailed biodata/CV as given in Annexure-l along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-Il (attached herewith) by e-mail to the Head of the Mechanical Department at hod_mech@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 05 / 2022”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here