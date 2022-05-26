Applications are invited for various technical positions by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department.

Name of post : Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department

No. of posts : 26 [ Open Category : 11, OBC/ MOBC : 5, SC : 2, STP : 4, STH : 1, EWS : 3]

Scale of Pay : PB-3, Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Qualification : HSLC / HSSLC with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute of Govt. of Assam / Govt. of India and also duly recognized by AICTE.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from May 27, 2022 to June 27, 2022.

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

