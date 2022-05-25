Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Officer under National Commission for Women (NCW) funded ongoing research project no. 16(15)/2020-21/NCW-NER(RS).

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidates applying for post must have Post Graduation in Business Administration/Commerce/ Economics/ Statistics and any other relevant Social Science subject with minimum 55% of marks with NET/SLET/MPhil/ PhD and preference will be given to candidates having excellent writing skills, working knowledge in statistical software and other quantitative methods.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above required qualifications are requested to send their detailed CV to Dr. Juthika Konwar, Project Director, via e-mail: juthikakonwar@gmail.com within May 29, 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated and called for interview through e-mail.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

