Applications are invited for various administrative positions purely on temporary and contractual basis in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.

The Department of Medicine, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Data Collector, Health Educator, Physician Assistant purely on temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate from a recognized Institute / Board

Expertise in MS Office with data entry related works

Minimum 1 year experience in relevant field in a reputed organization

Basic knowledge of Software and Hardware and able to attend trouble shooting of computers, printers and network connectivity.

Ability to compile various health related reports.

Desirable :

Typing speed 40 characters / min

Preference will be given to candidates having BCA / BSc IT or equivalent from recognized University / Institution

Age : Not exceeding 43 years as on 1st April 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.

Name of post : Data Collector/ Health Educator / Physician Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

GNM / ANM / Physician Assistant / MSW or equivalent from a recognized board

Minimum 1 year experience as office / field attendant.

Desirable :

Preference will be given to candidates having working experience in health care settings.

Good communication skills

Age : Not exceeding 43 years as on 1st April 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.

How to apply : Candidates shall have to fill up the standard application form neatly and legibly and submit it with required documents and photograph (coloured) duly self-attested.

Documents required are-

a) One copy of recent passport size coloured photographs duly self-attested.

b) Document confirming age proof, or HSLC admit card or Birth Certificate

c) All marksheets and pass certificates

d) Permanent Residentship Certificate

e) Valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate

f) Certificates of training, experience, extra curriculum etc

Application shall be addressed to the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Kushal Konwar Path, K.B. Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam and have to be send / submitted in a sealed envelope.

The Form along with required documents shall have to reach the Office of Principal cum Chief Superintendent, JMCH, Jorhat / deposited in the box kept in the Reception Counter of Administrative Building latest by 4 PM of 4th June 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

