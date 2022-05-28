Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in DNP Limited.

DNP Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Company Secretary and Senior Engineer (Civil).

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification :

1. Candidates should be preferably a Commerce graduate with minimum 60% marks.

2. Candidates must be an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI)

3.He/ She must be adequately computer literate

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in State / Central PSU

Maximum Age : 32 years

Also read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification : Candidate must be BE or B. Tech in Civil

Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant field (specially in the field of civil construction)

Maximum Age : 32 years

Remuneration : Approximate gross emoluments (Pre-revised) will be Rs. 66,000/-

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the posts of Company Secretary and Senior Engineer will be held on June 13, 2022 and June 14, 2022 respectively. The interviews will be held at 09:00 AM in DNP Ltd, 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti, G.S Road, Guwahati-781005.

How to apply : Candidates will have to produce the requisite documents for

verification and scrutiny.

DOCUMENTS TO BE SUBMITTED FOR VERIFICATION-

(i) Detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) as per format enclosed herewith and marked as

Annexure I

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Consultant vacancies in Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited

(ii) Date of Birth document/ Age proof

(iii) Educational qualification mark sheets & pass certificate (Stating from Xth Standard upto

Essential qualification)

(iv) Membership certificate of ICSI (In case of candidate applying for the post of Company Secretary)

(v) Caste certificate (Wherever applicable)

(vi) Experience Certificates of previous & current employments as mentioned in your CV. Experience certificates should have Date of joining/ Date of relieving clearly mentioned.

(vii) Payslip of April’22 of current organization, if currently employed

(viii) No Objection Certificate, wherever applicable

(ix) 2 passport size color photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant and Grade IV vacancies in Sarupathar College