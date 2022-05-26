Applications are invited for various Grade III and Grade IV positions in Sarupathar College Assam.

Sarupathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Grade IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce and 6 (six) months diploma in Computer Application with English and Assamese typing, Simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : HSLC passed

Age Limit : The age for Grade III and Grade IV post shall be maximum 43 years as on the 1st day of the year.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a demand draft (Non-Refundable) of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand) only in case of Junior Assistant and Rs.800/- (Rupees eight hundred) only in case of Grade-IV drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Sarupathar College, Sarupathar, payable at SBI Sarupathar. The applications must reach the Principal, Sarupathar College, P.O.- Sarupathar, Dist.- Golaghat, Assam, PIN-785601 within June 10, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

