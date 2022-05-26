Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Lab Assistant / Attendant in Advanced Institutional Biotech Hub (Phase II).

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology.

Desirable Qualification: PhD in Life Science subjects. Candidates having experience in in

silico gene network analysis, drug designing evidenced by publications will be preferred.

Name of post : Lab Assistant / Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology.

Desirable Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology. Candidates

having experience in handling PCR, electrophoresis, gel documentation system and having experience and knowledge of handling other molecular biology experiments will be

preferred.

Emoluments :

Project Associate: As per funding agency guideline.

Lab Assistant /Attendant: As approved by funding agency.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st May 2022 at 11 AM in Room No. 202, First Floor, Life Science Building, Assam University, Silchar

788011, India.

How to apply : Candidates may attend walk-in-interview with application on plain paper along with full biodata and self-attested copies of all supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

