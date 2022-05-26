Assam Career vacancies in Assam University Silchar

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Lab Assistant / Attendant in Advanced Institutional Biotech Hub (Phase II).

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology.

Desirable Qualification: PhD in Life Science subjects. Candidates having experience in in
silico gene network analysis, drug designing evidenced by publications will be preferred.

Name of post : Lab Assistant / Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology.

Desirable Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology. Candidates
having experience in handling PCR, electrophoresis, gel documentation system and having experience and knowledge of handling other molecular biology experiments will be
preferred.

Emoluments : 

  • Project Associate: As per funding agency guideline.
  • Lab Assistant /Attendant: As approved by funding agency.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st May 2022 at 11 AM in Room No. 202, First Floor, Life Science Building, Assam University, Silchar
788011, India.

How to apply : Candidates may attend walk-in-interview with application on plain paper along with full biodata and self-attested copies of all supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

