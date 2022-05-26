Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.
Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Lab Assistant / Attendant in Advanced Institutional Biotech Hub (Phase II).
Name of post : Project Associate
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology.
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Data Entry Operator & Data Collector vacancies in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital
Desirable Qualification: PhD in Life Science subjects. Candidates having experience in in
silico gene network analysis, drug designing evidenced by publications will be preferred.
Name of post : Lab Assistant / Attendant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: B.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology.
Desirable Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology. Candidates
having experience in handling PCR, electrophoresis, gel documentation system and having experience and knowledge of handling other molecular biology experiments will be
preferred.
Also Read: Assam Career : ARIAS Society Recruitment 2022
Emoluments :
- Project Associate: As per funding agency guideline.
- Lab Assistant /Attendant: As approved by funding agency.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st May 2022 at 11 AM in Room No. 202, First Floor, Life Science Building, Assam University, Silchar
788011, India.
How to apply : Candidates may attend walk-in-interview with application on plain paper along with full biodata and self-attested copies of all supporting documents.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Research Officer vacancy in Assam University Silchar