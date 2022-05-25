Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAP) Coordinators, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAP) Mission Team Leader (MTL), Office Management Executive (OME), Information Technology (IT) and Data Management Executive (DME) on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAP) Coordinators

No. of posts : 1

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : 4.20 to 6.60

Qualification & Experience : The District MAP Coordinator should hold Bachelors in Agriculture with at least five years of professional experience in agriculture sector or a Masters in Agriculture with at least three years of professional experience in agricultural sector.

Age : Candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July, 2022.

Name of post : Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAP) Mission Team Leader (MTL)

No. of posts : 1

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : 18.00 to 25.80

Qualification: The MTL-MAPs should hold a Masters in Botany/Agriculture/ Horticulture (preferred specialization- Plantation Crops/ Medicinal & Aromatic Plants) or closely related subject from any recognized university/ Institution.

Experience : The MTL-MAPs should have at least 15 years of professional experience in the medicinal and aromatic plants sector in managerial/ officer level position.

Age : Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July, 2022

Name of post : Office Management Executive (OME)

No. of posts : 1

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : 3.00

Qualification: The OME should hold a Bachelors degree (of minimum three years duration) in any subject from a recognized University/ Institution.

Working Experience: The OME must have at least (2) two years’ experience in office management/secretarial work in any public or private sector organization.

Age : Candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July, 2022.

Name of post : Information Technology (IT) and Data Management Executive (DME)

No. of posts : 1

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : 3.00

Qualification: The candidate must possess at least a B. Sc. (IT or Comp. Sc.)/B. Tech. (Computer Science)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a closely related field.

Working Experience: The candidate should have at least 4 years professional experience (in case the Bachelors degree/diploma is of three years duration) or 3 years experience (in

case the Bachelors degree/diploma is of 4 years duration) in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization. The experience will be counted as on last date of submission of application.

Age : Candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July, 2022.

How to apply : Candidates having essential qualification and experience have to apply through a soft copy of the application & the supporting documents which are to be sent by email to hrarias@arias.in /hrdepariass@gmail.com .

The application shall be submitted only in English language, as per the prescribed Application format provided in the website of ARIAS Society along with scanned copy of a signed cover-letter and self-attested copies of the supporting documents.

The soft copy of the application, cover letter & the supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in /hrdepariass@gmail.com .

Last date for submission of applications is 4:30 PM of June 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

