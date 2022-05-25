Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1 [Reserved for ST]

Pay Level (7th CPC) : 3 (Rs. 21700-69100)

Minimum Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with knowledge of computer office applications.

Maximum Age : 32 years as on the date of advertisement

Selection Procedure : Selection will be made on the basis of performance of the candidate in Written Test.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iiitg.ac.in up to 5:30 PM of June 17, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

