Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow (Junior-I) in a UGC-DAE CSR sponsored research project entitled “Unravelling the trivalent ion electrochemistry of niobium and bismuth based chalcogenides and understanding the electrochemical mechanism by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for aluminum based energy storage devices” under Dr. Shyamal Kumar Das, Principal Investigator, Department of Physics.

Name of post : Project Fellow (Junior-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Unravelling the trivalent ion electrochemistry of niobium and bismuth based chalcogenides and understanding the electrochemical mechanism by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy for aluminum based energy storage devices

Essential Qualification : MSc in Physics (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks

Desirable : Candidates with working experience in electrochemistry will be given preference

Fellowship : Rs. 14000/- per month + HRA as admissible (if no accommodation is provided by the University)

How to apply : Candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self- attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Principal Investigator through e-mail (skdas@tezu.ernet.in , skdstring@gmail.com ) within June 11, 2022

Only short listed candidates will be called for personal interview via email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

