Applications are invited for the posts of Consultants in Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited.

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of ‘Individual Consultant for Environmental Safeguard’ and ‘Individual Consultant for Social Safeguard’ for Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funded Assam Intrastate Transmission System Enhancement Project for a period of 3 years on contractual basis.

Name of post : Individual Consultant for Environmental Safeguard

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Qualification : Master degree in Environmental Science or related subjects. Additional Diploma in Health & Safety of the candidate would be preferable.

Working Experience: Overall Ten (10) years experience in relevant field shall require. Experience in power sector projects in relevant field would be preferable. He/she must have experience of working at least in one EAP/IFI funded projects.

Age: Age of the candidate should not be less than 32 years and not more than 50 years as on 1st May, 2022

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancies in Jagiroad College

Name of post : Individual Consultant for Social Safeguard

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Qualification : Master degree in Social Work / Social Science / Sociology or related subjects.

Working Experience: Overall Ten (10) years experience in relevant field shall require. Experience in power sector projects in relevant field would be preferable. He/she must have experience of working at least in one EAP/IFI funded projects.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Chair Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies in Assam University Silchar

Age: Age of the candidate should not be less than 32 years and not more than 50 years as on 1st May, 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 7, 2022 at 10 AM in National Power Training Institute (NPTI-NER), Dakshingaon Road, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the Selection Committee with the application form (form to be downloaded from AEGCL’s website) along with original certificates, marksheets, experience certificates and self-attested photocopies and recent passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

Application Form : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade III and Grade IV vacancies in Silapathar College