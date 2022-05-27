Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chair Professor and Assistant Professor under Dr. Ambedkar Chair sanctioned by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, New Delhi.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant and Grade IV vacancies in Sarupathar College

Name of post : Chair Professor (Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Academic Level-14 (Cell 1 in 7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria :

(A) (i) An eminent scholar with Ph.D. degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2. (Specialization in Dr. Ambedkar’s Thought & Philosophy/ Education, Social justice/Inclusion/Harmony is desirable).

(ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institution with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

(B) An outstanding professional, having Ph.D. Degree in the relevant/allied/applied

disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/ industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/ allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Academic Level-10 (Cell 1 in 7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria :

(A) (i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./ Ph.D./ Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET: Provided, the candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme prior to July 11, 2009, shall be governed by the provisions of the then existing Ordinance/Bye-laws/Regulations of the Institution awarding the degree

and such Ph.D. candidates shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in University/Colleges/Institutions subject to the fulfillment of the following conditions:

a. . The Ph.D. Degree of the candidate awarded in regular mode only;

b. The Ph.D. thesis has been evaluated by at least two external examiners;

c. An open Ph.D. viva voce of the candidate had been conducted.

d. The Candidate has published two research papers from his/her Ph.D. work, out of which at least one must be in a refereed journal;

e. The Candidate has presented at least two papers based on his/her Ph.D. work in conference/seminars sponsored/funded/supported by the UGC/

ICSSR/CSIR or any similar agency.

The fulfillment of these conditions is to be certified by the registrar or the Dean (Academic Affairs) of the University concerned.

OR

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate and Lab Assistant vacancies in Assam University Silchar

(B) The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from foreign university/institutions with a

ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any

one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher

Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU)

of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://assamu1.ucanapply.com

A Copy of PDF downloaded application form along with all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents should reach to “The

Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Room No # 103, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Assam University, Silchar-788011, Cachar, Assam, India” in closed cover by Speed Post / Registered Post only on or before the last date stipulated for the purpose.

Last Date for Online as well as downloaded Application submission for Chair Professor is 30th June, 2022 and for Assistant Professor is 30th July, 2022.

Application Fees : A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 1000/- (for UR, OBC & EWS) and Rs. 500/- (for SC, ST & PWD) and the application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway by online

Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : NIELIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022