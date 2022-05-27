Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Guwahati.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for ten vacant positions purely on a temporary and contractual basis at Guwahati and its Extension Centres viz Tezpur & Kokrajhar.

Name of post : Project Engineer (Cloud Computing), Guwahati

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 30,000 (consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : BE / BTech / MTech (CS/IT) /MCA. Minimum one year post qualification relevant experience

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati

Name of post : Lecturer

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 42,000 (consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : PhD in CSE / IT from recognized University / Institution. (Preferable preceded by regular MTech / MSc (CS /IT)). Candidates who have pursued Ph.D. in CSE/IT from a recognized University/Institute and submitted theses on or before 31.12.2021 may also apply.

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati

Name of post : IT Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Monthly Salary : Rs. 24,000 to 28,000 (consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / MTech (CS /IT) /MCA /PhD / NIELIT IT B Level. For PhD- Nil experience, Others- Minimum two years experience in the relevant field

Age Limit : Up to 30 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati-1, Kokrajhar -2, Tezpur-1

Name of post : Hardware Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 24000 (consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : MCA, B.Tech (ECE) / MSc Electronics / CHM A LEVEL. Minimum two years post qualification relevant experience.

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Place of Posting : NIELIT Kokrajhar

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff cum caretaker

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : As per Minimum Wages Act (CTC 15000/-)

Qualification & Experience : 10th passed with computer knowledge. Minimum one year experience in the relevant field

Age Limit : Up to 30 years

Place of Posting : NIELIT Kokrajhar

Name of post : OSD to Director

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : CTC- Rs. 25000 to 30000

Qualification & Experience : B.Tech and MBA with excellent working knowledge of Computers and good command of English & minimum 02 years of relevant experience. Candidates with knowledge of shorthand will be preferred

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati

Name of post : ITES English & Soft Skills Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : CTC- Rs. 24000

Qualification & Experience : Graduate/ Post graduate in any stream. Experience in voice & accent training and Soft Skills. Excellent spoken and written communication skills in English & minimum two years post qualification teaching/ training experience in English & Soft Skills

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Place of Posting : Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may forward their filled in application form to email ID: guwahatinielit2019@gmail.com on or before June 6, 2022 till 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

