Assam Career

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Silapathar College Assam.

Silapathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Grade III and Grade IV positions.

Name of post : Grade III (Junior Assistant / Library Assistant)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized college / institution affiliated to recognized University and must possess 3 months Diploma in Computer. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Chair Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies in Assam University Silchar

Qualification : HSSLC passed from govt. recognized Board / Council.

Age Limit : Age of candidates for Junior Assistant, Library Assistant and Grade IV should not be more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST / SC, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 10 years for PWD and 2 years for Ex-servicemen as per Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant / Library Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Grade IV drawn in favour of Principal, Silapathar College payable at State Bank of India, Kulajan Branch, Silapathar. The applications must reach the Principal, Silapathar College, Silapathar, P.O.+P.S. – Silapathar, Dist.-Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787059 within June 10, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancies in Jagiroad College

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in