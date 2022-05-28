Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Silapathar College Assam.

Silapathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Grade III and Grade IV positions.

Name of post : Grade III (Junior Assistant / Library Assistant)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized college / institution affiliated to recognized University and must possess 3 months Diploma in Computer. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSSLC passed from govt. recognized Board / Council.

Age Limit : Age of candidates for Junior Assistant, Library Assistant and Grade IV should not be more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST / SC, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 10 years for PWD and 2 years for Ex-servicemen as per Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant / Library Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Grade IV drawn in favour of Principal, Silapathar College payable at State Bank of India, Kulajan Branch, Silapathar. The applications must reach the Principal, Silapathar College, Silapathar, P.O.+P.S. – Silapathar, Dist.-Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787059 within June 10, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

