Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Jagiroad College Assam.

Jagiroad College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant Grade III (Junior Assistant) positions.

Name of post : Grade III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Assam Govt. O.M. No. DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated 09.02.2017. The age will be considered as per the GoA OM No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02/09/2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications (in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of Application) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials to the Principal & Secretary, Jagiroad College, Jagiroad, Morigaon, PIN-782410 within June 11, 2022.

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, Jagiroad College, Jagiroad payable at Canara Bank, Jagiroad Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

