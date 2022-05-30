Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic Registrar.

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/-

Qualification & Experience :

1. A Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. The PhD degree shall be desirable but not an essential qualification.

2. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in education administration

Or

3. Comparable experience in a research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education

Or

4. 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable Qualification : PhD degree and good computer literacy, familiarity with ERP / university management systems, digital methods of delivering education, curriculum development, and accreditation and ranking of academic institutions.

Age Limit : Minimum Age -45 years, Maximum Age-55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send two copies of prescribed application form accompanied by self-attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, proof of age, documents in support of position applied for and pay etc. and a Transaction ID of a non-refundable fee of Rs. 2000/- (Rs. 1000/- for SC / ST) paid by NEFT / RTGS / Online payment in the Account No. 1755101014254 of Bhattadev University, Bajali, IFSC Code-CNRB0001755 and MICR Code-781015503 before the last date.

The applications must reach the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam within June 20, 2022 (4 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

